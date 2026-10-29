Joao Felix wrote another chapter in his Al-Nassr story on Friday, inspiring a 5-3 win over Al-Faisaly in the 12th round of the Roshn League.

The victory lifted Al-Nassr to 28 points in second place, level with provisional leaders Al-Qadsiah and one ahead of Al-Hilal on 27.

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Felix had a hand in Al-Nassr's first four goals, teeing up Brazil's Angelo Gabriel and a hat-trick from his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo.

Never before in his career had the Portuguese managed a super hat-trick of assists. It capped the stunning form he has shown all season.

Opta's numbers tell the story. Felix became only the second player to provide four assists in a single professional league match since the 2011-2012 campaign, matching former Al-Ittihad man Moussa Diaby, who hit the mark against Al-Wehda in September 2024.

The veteran now boasts 13 goal contributions in 13 appearances this season across domestic and continental competitions.