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Al Nassr v Neom SC - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL
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Exceptional Super: Felix equals Diaby and makes history in the Roshn League

Al Nassr FC vs Al Kholood
Al Nassr FC
Al Kholood
Saudi Pro League
J. Felix
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

Portugal's magician continues to shine

Joao Felix wrote another chapter in his Al-Nassr story on Friday, inspiring a 5-3 win over Al-Faisaly in the 12th round of the Roshn League.

The victory lifted Al-Nassr to 28 points in second place, level with provisional leaders Al-Qadsiah and one ahead of Al-Hilal on 27.

Read also: Video: With a Hollywood script: Ronaldo's hat-trick leads Al-Nassr to a dramatic win over Al-Khaleej

Felix had a hand in Al-Nassr's first four goals, teeing up Brazil's Angelo Gabriel and a hat-trick from his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo.

Next matches
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PAT

AFC Champions League Elite

02 Nov 2026

ALN

ALN

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Saudi Pro League

05 Nov 2026

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ALK

Never before in his career had the Portuguese managed a super hat-trick of assists. It capped the stunning form he has shown all season.

Opta's numbers tell the story. Felix became only the second player to provide four assists in a single professional league match since the 2011-2012 campaign, matching former Al-Ittihad man Moussa Diaby, who hit the mark against Al-Wehda in September 2024.

The veteran now boasts 13 goal contributions in 13 appearances this season across domestic and continental competitions.

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