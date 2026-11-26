Share Follow GOAL on Google

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, captain of Paris Saint-Germain, produced an exceptional display in the 2-2 draw with Roma at the Parc des Princes on matchday five of the Champions League league phase.

Advertisement

According to Foot Mercato, Hakimi was central to the French side's performance and showed he can shoulder responsibility in difficult moments. He did it despite the pressure on him after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, which stripped Morocco of the title and returned it to Senegal.

Paris Saint-Germain dropped their first two points of the Champions League season after letting a lead slip against Roma in a match full of twists. Illia Zabarnyi and Ousmane Dembélé scored for the French side, with Mario Hermoso and Donyell Malen on target for the visitors.

Things started badly for the hosts. Hermoso put Roma ahead in the fifth minute, but PSG fought their way back into the match and went in front in the second half. Then Vitinha handled, Malen converted the 78th-minute penalty, and victory was gone.

The result disappointed Paris Saint-Germain, but Hakimi was one of the standout performers. Wearing the captain's armband in the absence of Brazilian Marquinhos, he put in a strong display at both ends of the pitch, underlining his standing in the dressing room and his ability to lead his team-mates in complicated circumstances.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Moroccan full-back's display came at an extremely sensitive time. The fallout from the CAS ruling on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, which upheld Senegal's win over Morocco, has dominated the headlines in recent days. That put Hakimi firmly in the spotlight, especially after he addressed the matter at his press conference on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Yet the Morocco captain didn't let the noise around the case affect his focus on the pitch. He looked nothing like a player rattled by recent events. Instead, he treated the match as a chance to respond with his football, away from the statements and the debate raging off the field.

Hakimi was lively on the right flank from the opening minutes. He threatened the Roma goal with a dangerous run into the box in the 13th minute, then made a decisive defensive intervention to stop Santiago Castro two minutes later. It was a neat illustration of how he combines attacking duties with defensive discipline.

Advertisement

As the game went on, the Moroccan found space to exploit despite the defensive organisation of Gian Piero Gasperini's side, which caused Paris Saint-Germain major problems for long spells. Hakimi never let up, using his pace and his ability to drive into attacking areas.

His physical edge carried into the second half. He kept surging forward, making defensive interventions and supporting team-mates in build-up play, before winning a penalty for Paris Saint-Germain in the 60th minute after getting the better of Wesley in the box. It proved an important turning point in the match.

Advertisement

Ousmane Dembélé converted the penalty two minutes later to put the French side ahead, cashing in on Hakimi's work in creating the chance. It wasn't enough. Roma hit back in the closing stages and the two sides had to settle for a point each.

The PSG captain didn't stop there. He kept making attacking runs until the very end, playing a backheel pass to João Neves in the 72nd minute. Another chance to score came his way in the 91st minute, but he couldn't direct the ball on target as he'd have wanted.

Advertisement

The final result didn't reward his efforts, but Hakimi came away with important personal gains. He showed he can deliver consistent performances even when his team are struggling collectively. He also displayed great commitment to the instructions of Luis Enrique, who relies on his experienced players to make the difference and take responsibility at decisive moments.

Physically, the Moroccan was outstanding. He moved constantly between the two penalty areas and kept running and pressing until the final minutes without showing obvious signs of fatigue, combining defensive and attacking roles for the whole match.

Advertisement

He was out of position for Roma's first goal, but it didn't affect the rest of his performance or stop him contributing for his side. Several Paris Saint-Germain regulars, by contrast, struggled to find their usual rhythm against the Italian side's defensive organisation.