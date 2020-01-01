Ex-Spurs defender Alan Hutton makes bold Balogun prediction

The Nigeria international joined Steven Gerrard's side on a short-term deal on Friday ahead of the commencement of the new season on August 1

Leon Balogun's arrival at Glasgow is a ‘good addition’ for the Ibrox Stadium outfit, according to former Hotspur defender Alan Hutton, who doesn't expect the international to be a starter at Ibrox Stadium.

Balogun joined the Gers on a one-year contract on Friday, with the option for an extension, having come to the end of his contract at & Hove Albion. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Athletic, but was unable to prevent the Latics from relegation.

The defender becomes the second Super Eagles player in Steven Gerrard's team after Joe Aribo, who was a key fixture in their midfield last term, but despite his immense international experience, Hutton has predicted that Balogun won't be a starter next term.

“I was kind of stunned when I saw it, I looked on my phone and then bang, signing, it kind of came out of nowhere,” Hutton told Football Insider. “We spoke about them wanting the fourth centre-half, I think it was a priority to bring someone in.

He’s 32 now, he’s experienced and I know he’s not played so much in the last few years but he’s an international player who’s played abroad – he knows the game.

Balogun struggled to make an impact in English football at Brighton, where he failed to break up the Seagulls' centre-back pairing of Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy.

“I think he will be more of a backup option," added Hutton, who played for Rangers between 2002-2008, "'[but he's] a good option to have."

Meanwhile, Balogun took to social media on Wednesday to react to his maiden training session with Gerrard's men.

Great feeling to finally get started and join up with the squad this week #RangersFC pic.twitter.com/r8V4NVmT7b — Leon Balogun (@LeonBalogun) July 29, 2020

He will be aiming to make his debut in the Scottish Premiership when Rangers travel to for their opening fixture in the 2020-21 league season on Saturday.