Ex-Southampton forward Mayuka joins Zambian Super League side Napsa Stars

The 2012 Afcon winner seals a move to a Zambian club within a year of a spell with another club in the country

Former forward Emmanuel Mayuka has joined Zambian Super League side Napsa Stars.

While details of Mayuka's contract are yet to be known, he joins the Lusaka side following a brief spell at Green Buffaloes last year.

After spending two weeks training with Napsa Stars, Mayuka finally signed for the club who are currently third on the Super League standings and chasing a Caf spot.

“I am excited and happy to be here, I am grateful to the board, the management, the coach and the players for the support that they have showed me and I am just looking forward to start working with the team and the rest of the guys,” said Mayuka as per Lusaka Times.

“We are actually doing well, so I hope I can add more value to the team and stability so that we try and push forward as much as we can and also try to win the league mostly. Let’s see how it goes.

“I will take it step-by-step, game by game and I will do my best to try and help the team."

At Napsa Stars, Mayuka is reunited with Egyptian coach Mohamed Fathi who coached him at Kabwe Warriors in 2007 before he moved to Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The move to Israel opened more doors in Europe for Mayuka who also played for Swiss side , sides Sochaux and Metz while a stint with Southampton in the Premier League marked the pinnacle of his career.

He helped Zambia to the 2012 crown and has also played his club football in for .