Ex-Liverpool midfielder Mohamed Sissoko returns to France with Sochaux

Six years after leaving his country of birth, the 33-year-old has returned to play for the second-tier outfit until the end of the season

Former and midfielder Mohamed Sissoko has joined French Ligue 2 outfit Sochaux for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign.

The Mali international joins the Ligue 2 strugglers who are 17th in the table from Hong Kong outfit Kitchee and will hope to use his experience to steer them clear of relegation.

After enjoying success with , Liverpool and Juventus, Sissoko turned out for PSG in the before leaving for LaLiga side in 2013.

The 33-year-old had been a free agent since October following the end of his contract in Hong Kong.

His nomadic career has seen him play in several countries including , , , , , Indonesia and .

He was a key player for Mali at 2013 Africa Cup of Nations tournament and guided them to finish as the third best country in .