Ex-Juventus star Benatia rates Inter Milan's Hakimi as 'one of the five strongest full-backs in Europe'

The highly-rated full-back has settled in well in Italy with a contribution of a goal and two assists in the Serie A

Former centre-back Medhi Benatia has rated Milan defender Achraf Hakimi as one of the five strongest full-backs in Europe at the moment.

According to the 33-year-old who currently plies his trade in the Stars League with Al Duhail, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is at the top of the ranking but he backed his compatriot to upstage the international in a matter of time.

Following his permanent switch from in the summer, Hakimi heralded his arrival in in style by producing two assists and a goal in his first two matches for Antonio Conte’s side.

Benatia who played with the 21-year-old in the Moroccan national team before his retirement in October 2019, also described the two-time Caf Youth Player of the Year as the leading light of talents the North African country is developing.

“Hakimi is perhaps the spearhead of the generation of talent that is growing up in ,” Benatia told Calciomercato.

“Already now he is among the five strongest full-backs in Europe, in a couple of years he will compete for the first place on the podium with Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold.

“Right now, but only at this moment, the Englishman is a little bit stronger.”

Hakimi has played in every of Inter Milan's Serie A matches so far, and they are placed sixth in the league table with 11 points after six games.

He played for 78 minutes in their 2-2 draw against on Saturday and he is in contention to feature when the Nerazzurri travel to to battle his former club Real Madrid in a fixture on Tuesday.