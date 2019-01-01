Ex-Gunner Kanu salutes Arsenal after Chelsea triumph

Unai Emery's side eased to a comfortable victory over their London rivals at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening

Former and striker Nwankwo Kanu has sent a congratulatory message to the club after their 2-0 win over .

First-half goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Laurent Koscielny were enough for the Gunners to dispatch Maurizio Sarri's men and get their top four ambitions back on track.

The win also comes as a relief for the Gunners after their disappointing loss to at the London Stadium last Saturday.

And the 42-year-old who won two titles and two FA Cups with the north London club took to social media to celebrate the victory.

"Congratulations Arsenal," Kanu tweeted.

Arsenal, levelled on points with , are now three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.