'Every minute we have to give 100 percent' - Sokratis insists Arsenal can finish in the top four

The Greece international believes the Gunners are on course to finish in the Premier League's top four

Sokratis Papastathopoulos has credited Unai Emery with installing belief and team spirit in the squad as the club looks to secure football for next season.

The Gunners are just one point behind in the league in the chase to finish in the top four, with the two sides set to meet this Sunday.

The north London club battled to a 1-1 draw against Tottenham on Saturday and appear to have turned a corner with regards to their poor form following recent defeats to West Ham, Manchester United and .

Arsenal have now taken 10 points from a possible 12 since the loss to Pep Guardiola's side, and Sokratis insisted they never stopped believing they could qualify for the Champions League this season.

“The spirit of the team was perfect [against ] and before the game our manager said that this will be our strong point today, the spirit,” Papastathopoulos said after Saturday's game.

“It’s not about how we play. It’s also that we, all, everybody, believe that we can do it. This is very important for the team, for the spirit. Everyday in training we know that we are there and it’s very important for us.

"We win together, we lose together, we are one team. And we have to go on like this in the next games.

“It’s very important for us and for our manager that we take one of the four positions so that next year we are in the Champions League.”

Sokratis also believes injuries have had a big impact in the club suffering six league defeats during the current campaign.

Emery has been without the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan on occasions, with Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Danny Welbeck also ruled out for the season with long-term issues.

“I think that we had in the beginning of the year a lot of injured players,” Papastathopoulos added. “Of course it was a new team, new coach, new manager, new things. Every game, every month that is coming, I think that we will be much better

“Now that it’s coming to the end. Every point counts and every minute we have to give 100 percent.”

Arsenal’s next fixture a round-of-16 clash against on March 14.