Everton’s Idrissa Gueye faces late fitness test for Manchester City clash

The Senegal international did not finish Monday’s clash after picking up a knock and his participation in Saturday’s early kick-off is doubtful

coach Marco Silva has confirmed that Idrissa Gueye is facing a late fitness test for Saturday’s English clash against .

The midfielder was on parade as the Toffees’ snatched a late 2-2 draw against at Goodison Park on Monday. He was subbed off after 71 minute due to a knock he picked in the encounter.

The former man will need to be certified free of the ‘small problem’ to face Pep Guardiola’s men at the Etihad.

“Gueye had a small problem after the last game. We need to assess him this afternoon. Everyone else is ok,” Silva said at a pre-match conference.

Gueye has played 15 Premier League appearances so far this season, helping Everton to seventh place in the English top-flight log.