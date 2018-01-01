Everton vs Tottenham: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The North London side can continue to put pressure on Arsenal and Chelsea for a top-four position should they win away at Goodison Park on Sunday

will host Hotspur in the on Sunday evening in both sides' final fixture before Christmas.

The Blues currently languish in eighth place after falling to defeat twice in their last five league fixtures, while Spurs have bounced back from their devastating 4-2 loss to crosstown rivals and have registered three consecutive victories in their last three games.

Spurs can cement their spot in third place should they beat the Toffees, and a win will ensure that they remain above in the table for Christmas.

Game vs Tottenham Date Sunday, December 23 Time 4pm GMT / 11am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on NBCSN and livestreamed on NBC Sports Live.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN NBC Sports Live

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on Sky Sports Main Event and livestreamed on Sky GO Extra.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event Sky GO Extra

Squads & Team

Position Everton players Goalkeepers Pickford, Stekelenburg Defenders Holgate, Baines, Keane, Zouma, Jagielka, Digne, Mina, Coleman, Browning, Kenny Midfielders Gomes, Sigurdsson, Walcott, McCarthy, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Bernard, Davies Forwards Tosun, Niasse, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Lookman

Idrissa Gueye will be given a late fitness test after missing the Man City loss with a groin issue, while both Richarlison and Andre Gomes have returned to full fitness this week after missing training due to illness.

James McCarthy is still a doubt as he recovers from injury.

Potential Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Zouma, Keane, Mina, Digne; Walcott, Gomez, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Richarlison.

Position Tottenham players Goalkeepers Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga Defenders Trippier, Rose, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Walker-Peters, Foyth, Aurier, Davies Midfielders Son, Winks, Lamela, Nkoudou, Dier, Sissoko, Alli, Eriksen, Moura Forwards Kane, Llorente

Star striker Harry Kane is expected to return to the XI after only appearing as a substitute in the North London derby due to illness.

Defender Davinson Sanchez looks poised to be included in the squad after recovering from a hamstring problem, while Christian Eriksen's fitness levels are still being monitored.

Potential Tottenham XI: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies; Sissoko, Winks; Son, Alli, Eriksen; Kane.

& Match Odds

Everton are priced at odds of winning 2/1 according to bet 365 , while a draw is available at 13/5. A win for the Lilywhites is priced at 5/4.

Match Preview

Young ace Richarlison is expected to make a huge impact for the home side after having scored four goals in his last four Premier League home games, though Spurs striker Kane will be eager to place more pressure on Mohamed Salah to remain in contention to win the Golden Boot.

The captain has scored a brace in each of his last three league appearances against the Merseysiders, and should he net again on Sunday, he could join the illustrious ranks of Michael Owen – against Newcastle – to have ever scored two or more goals in four successive league games against a particular team.

Spurs are currently part of a three-horse race with Chelsea and Arsenal for a spot in the top four, with just five points separating all three sides, though an away win at Goodison Park could also put them as a potential title challenger alongside table-toppers and Man City.

The North London side are currently in a precarious position regarding their manager, Mauricio Pochettino, who has been the subject of keen interest by Manchester United as they search for a long-term managerial replacement to succeed Jose Mourinho.

Pochettino appeared to commit his long-term future to the North Londoners amid the reported interest from the Red Devils, telling reporters earlier in the week:

"We are going to have one of the best facilities in the world, the training ground with the new stadium," he told Sky Sports.

"On the football side, all that we are building here will be in the same level. When you add and mix it all together it is going to be the time to win titles and deliver what the people expect.

"We still have not won a trophy, but I think we have won more than that, because after four-and-a-half-years' work together, to have a contract for another four-and-a-half years is a massive achievement in the current climate. To create that is a massive achievement for us."

Everton, meanwhile, are on a miserable run of form against the "top six" sides of the Premier League, unable to register a victory in their last 22 league outings against them