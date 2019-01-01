Everton resisting Paris Saint-Germain's approach for Idrissa Gueye

The Senegal tough-tackler is seen as one of the few resolves by the French giants, who have Marco Verratti sidelined with injury

have rejected ’s offer for Idrissa Gueye, with the club keen to keep a ‘really important’ player.

The French giants, according to Sky Sports, made a £21.5 million bid for the midfielder; one manager Marco Silva confirmed.

According to the Portuguese tactician, the Toffees are reluctant to sell a proven performer. Their stance is, however, likely to change if approached with a price befitting of the player’s value.

"We rejected the offer," Silva said, per Sky Sports.

"He is a really important player for us. We don't put [players] in the market.

"For some clubs to come here to buy our players they have to really [meet] the value of the player. For this price I cannot see the value. "

" You know my opinion since the first day you started speaking about this possible offer," he added.

"From a technical point of view, as a manager, he is a really important player for us and he is one player we don't think to lose in this market.

"Of course after some moments it is a matter of money and it is up to the club to decide but from my technical point of view he is a player who is really important for us."

Since his switch from in the summer of 2016, Gueye has been a cog part of set-up, regardless of the manager on the sideline.

This season, the 29-year-old has featured in 22 games across all competitions.