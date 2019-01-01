Everton cut their losses on Mirallas as Belgian joins Royal Antwerp

The forward returns to his native Belgium after falling out of favour at Goodison Park

Kevin Mirallas has brought his seven-year stay at to an end by joining Royal Antwerp on a free transfer.

Mirallas, who has signed a one-year deal with the Belgian side, joined from Olympiacos in 2012 and went on to score 38 goals in 186 appearances.

He was a mainstay in the side under David Moyes and Roberto Martinez, with his most prolific Premier League season coming in 2013-14 when he scored eight goals and added another nine assists as the Toffees finished fifth.

The international was also a regular during Ronald Koeman's first season in charge in 2016-17, prompting the club to offer him a new contract at the end of that campaign keeping him at the Toffees until 2020.

Despite that new deal, the forward fell out of favour under the Dutchman the following year.

His final competitive appearance for Everton came in the against Apollon Limassol in December 2017, with the forward returning to former club Olympiacos on loan for the second half of the season.

side then signed Mirallas on a season-long loan for the 2018-19 campaign and the Belgium international featured 30 times for La Viola.

He returned to the club over the summer and briefly featured during pre-season, but it became apparent Marco Silva was unwilling to utilise him in competitive games. The Toffees boss has tended to play Bernard and Richarlison in wide areas during his time in charge at Goodison Park.

The deadline day signing of Alex Iwobi from Arsenal has nudged Mirallas further down the pecking order, meaning Everton have agreed to a free transfer despite the player having a year left on his current deal.

The Toffees have made a mixed start to the season so far, drawing at on the opening weekend, beating in their first home game of the season before losing at newly-promoted last Friday.

The beat Lincoln 4-2 at Sincil Bank in the second round on Wednesday. They return to Premier League action on Sunday when they welcome Wolves to Goodison Park.