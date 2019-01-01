'Everton a little bit short of expectation', says Joseph Yobo

After a three-game winless run, Marco Silva's men returned to winning ways against Cardiff on Tuesday but are not hitting required heights

Former defender Joseph Yobo is concerned by the Toffees' position in the despite their activities in the summer transfer window.

The Merseyside club splashed the cash prior to the 2018-19 campaign, welcoming record-signing Richarlison, Lucas Digne, Joao Virginia, Bernard, Yerry Mina, Andre Gomes and Kurt Zouma.

However, such is yet to reflect in their performance as they are currently struggling to keep a top-half spot in the league table - way off Yobo's 'top four or top six' expectation.

Tuesday's 3-0 victory over was the team's second win in their last five top-flight matches. The win moved them to the ninth spot, levelled on points with 10th-placed and four points adrift of Wolverhampton Wanderers and who are seventh and eighth respectively.

"This season, have spent a lot of money, rebuilding. The target from me is that Everton would finish in the top four or top six at worst because that's where we've always been when I was there," Yobo, who notched 10 goals in over 258 appearances for the Toffees before leaving for , told Goal.

"It is sad to see the changes in the management and now the results are not what we expected so it might take this season for them to regroup again.

"It is just that Everton are a little bit short of what we expected because from what I know when I played for the club, Everton is a top six, seven team."

The ex- international who featured as a centre-back in David Moyes' squad was reluctant to criticise the defenders, faulting the whole team for Everton's poor run of results.

Article continues below

"The defence is not the problem, it is the whole team because I'm a believer of when one part of the team struggles, it affects the whole team.

"We can't just say the defence if the midfielders don't keep the midfield tidy and the strikers don't score goals so it is a whole unit of the team, it is a general thing that is happening to Everton but I'm sure they'll come through it."

Everton face a big test in their next Premier League outing, playing host to league leaders and Merseyside rivals on Sunday.