“Even stronger than Ter Stegen”: Lothar Matthäus sings the praises of Bayern Munich’s Jonas Urbig

The 23-year-old had been "super so far, both on and off the pitch, at Bayern Munich and with the national team. The way he plays football – he intercepts the ball with such ease. It is all a bit like Manuel Neuer," Matthäus said on Sky90.

"In the calm way he plays the ball and brings it into play, he is even better than Ter Stegen. With the ball at his feet, Urbig is much more precise, much clearer and more relaxed in his actions. And at such a young age. That is why I said he reminds me of a young Manuel Neuer," Matthäus (65) continued.

Urbig remains Bayern's number two behind Neuer, who made a shocking blunder in Augsburg on Saturday (2-2). The former Cologne player is set to start in goal for Bayern's Champions League match at Viking Stavanger on Tuesday (21.00/Prime Video) to manage Neuer's workload. It would be his third appearance this season.

"He is still learning from Manuel Neuer, and at some point he will take over from him, whether that happens during this season or, at the latest, after it," Matthäus said. He believed, however, "that Urbig will still get plenty of playing time this season. Looking ahead to the 2028 tournament, Urbig has everything it takes to become number one for both teams."