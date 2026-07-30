Relegation from the Bundesliga was supposed to bring a deep rupture for VfL Wolfsburg: lower revenues, a significantly smaller budget and a sporting reset. Yet the transfer market has painted a very different picture so far. While most second-tier clubs have to think twice about every euro, VfL are putting together a squad on a scale that even other recently fallen giants such as Hamburger SV, Schalke 04 or 1. FC Cologne could only dream of.

Already this summer, the Lower Saxony club have invested 22.7 million euros in new players. More striking still, all 17 of their rivals combined have so far spent only just under 19 million euros in publicly known transfer fees.

One second-tier club are currently spending more on new players than the entire rest of the league combined. That raises an obvious question: is this still normal competition or already a distortion of competition? With their financial muscle, are Wolfsburg shifting the balance of power in the 2. Bundesliga too far?

What does Fabian Reese's move to Wolfsburg mean?

Hardly any transfer shows Wolfsburg's special situation more clearly than Fabian Reese's. Wolfsburg paid eight million euros to Hertha BSC for their former captain and figurehead.

Reese has been one of the outstanding players in the 2. Bundesliga in recent years. For Hertha, he made 91 competitive appearances, scored 35 goals and set up 31 more. Wolfsburg sporting director Pirmin Schwegler accordingly described him on his arrival as "one of the strongest players in the 2. Bundesliga".

For Reese himself, the decision was by no means an easy one. "The decision to make a move was, as you can surely understand, not necessarily easy for me," he said after signing. The way VfL had pursued him, the professional conditions and "the values of the club, of Volkswagen and of the people around it" had played a decisive role in his decision.

Over the past few years, Reese had become a figure of identification in the capital, a face of the new Berlin that, after years of chaos, wanted to move closer again to their fans and their city. Just how close that connection had supposedly become only emerged last year. In November 2025, Reese signed an early contract extension until 2030. Hertha staged the deal with an extraordinary campaign: "It was no secret that we really wanted to tie Fabi down to the club for the long term. On top of that, Fabi identifies one hundred per cent with Hertha BSC," sporting director Benjamin Wieber said at the time.

The message was almost impossible to miss: this player was not meant to be merely an employee. Reese was supposed to remain the face of the club and of his city. His own words at the time also left little doubt about that special bond. Reese lived out Hertha as the club of his heart and said he still had a lot planned in Berlin. The long-term extension until 2030 felt like a commitment far beyond the usual football business.

Less than a year later, that story is over. And of all clubs, a direct rival from the 2. Bundesliga have ended it. Wolfsburg put eight million euros on the table and sign a player whom Hertha had publicly made a symbol of their future only a few months earlier.

That is why the transfer is likely to stir far more among many Hertha fans than the standard loss of a key player. With his emotional attachment to Berlin, his manner and finally the contract extension, Reese had become a special figure. Now he is suddenly playing for a club that in many areas stands for almost the exact opposite of what Hertha would like to be.

Sportingly, Hertha, who still have not signed a single player, are losing one of their best players. Emotionally, the club are losing a figure of identification. Wolfsburg are gaining both. The fact that a club relegated from the Bundesliga can pay another major second-tier side eight million euros for a second-tier player shows above all how different the financial conditions within the league are.





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Which professionals have VfL Wolfsburg bought as well?

Reese is far from the only example. Fraser Hornby arrived from SV Darmstadt 98 for four million euros. Here too, a direct league rival lost an important player to the Wolves. Then came Muhammed Damar (22) from TSG Hoffenheim. Hauke Wahl also moved to VfL from the relegated Bundesliga club for 1.8 million euros.

Robert Glatzel cost only around 1.7 million euros in transfer fee. But the former Hamburger SV striker also highlighted another Wolfsburg advantage. VfL can not only pay transfer fees that would be beyond many second-tier clubs, they can also offer wages for established professionals that the competition can only dream of. Glatzel brings the experience of more than 180 second-division matches and has shown over the years that he can regularly hit double figures in this league. Wolfsburg are carrying on exactly where they left off in the Bundesliga. Even if major backer VW is in an almost existential crisis and up to 100,000 people could lose their jobs, VfL Wolfsburg can keep spending for the time being.

For Swiss centre-forward Alessio Besio, 700,000 euros went to SC Freiburg, even though the 22-year-old did not make a single professional appearance for the Breisgau club in three years and spent last season on loan at third-tier side Verl. Timon Wellenreuther also arrived, signed from Feyenoord for around one million euros and now out for weeks with a knee injury, as did Elvis Rexhbecaj, who joined on a free transfer from FC Augsburg. Even without a fee, that move too would have represented a completely different economic dimension for numerous second-tier clubs. Rexhbecaj brings experience from more than 150 Bundesliga matches.

Wolfsburg are not just collecting prospects. The German champions of 2009 are specifically signing professionals, several of whom have long since proved their quality in the Bundesliga or at the top end of the 2. Bundesliga.

Only a look at recent years shows how extraordinary Wolfsburg's shopping spree really is. FC Schalke 04, for example, brought in around 8.75 million euros through player sales in the 2025/26 second-division season and invested only 3.4 million euros. That left a transfer surplus of 5.35 million euros. Their most expensive new signing was centre-forward Christian Gomis for just 1.5 million euros.

Fabian Reese alone therefore cost Wolfsburg more than twice as much as Schalke's entire transfer summer at the time.

Hamburger SV, too, despite their ambitious aims before promotion in 2024/25, operated on a completely different scale. HSV spent around nine million euros in total on new players, with income of about three million euros. Their most expensive arrival, Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit, cost around 2.8 million euros.

The comparison with Hannover 96 is similarly stark. The Lower Saxony club recorded 11 million euros in transfer income in 2025/26 and only 4.33 million euros in spending, generating a surplus of around 6.68 million euros.

How much have VfL Wolfsburg earned on the transfer market?

Still, Wolfsburg are not simply burning money. The story is not quite that simple. The idea of a club who, after relegation, have simply turned on the tap and bought out the competition does not tell the whole story. The 2015 cup winners are also bringing in considerable sums through player sales.

Patrick Wimmer moved to TSG Hoffenheim for around ten million euros. Jakub Kamiński brought in another 5.5 million euros with his move to 1. FC Cologne. Lovro Majer headed to AEK Athens for a reported six million euros. In total, income currently stands at around 24 million euros. So the Wolves have even made a small profit despite the spectacular spending spree. And there is unlikely to be any end to it yet. Konstantinos Koulierakis will leave the Wolves for AS Roma for 15 million euros. Goalkeeper Kamil Grabara is also likely to leave for a high seven-figure fee, with Atalanta Bergamo recently said to be interested.

That is an important distinction. Wolfsburg are financing their new signings almost entirely through their own sales. Their true financial edge therefore shows up less in the current transfer balance than in the ability to reinvest the millions they have brought in straight back into a squad built for immediate promotion.

There is also some historical precedent for Wolfsburg's situation. When VfB Stuttgart pushed for immediate promotion after their Bundesliga relegation in 2019/20, the Swabians invested heavily as well. Around 25.4 million euros went on new players at the time. Silas alone cost eight million euros when he moved from Paris FC, while Sasa Kalajdzic arrived from Admira Wacker for around six million euros.

Stuttgart were therefore operating at an even higher spending level than Wolfsburg are now. There is, however, one crucial difference: VfB had simultaneously sold players for a total of around 79.5 million euros. The transfer window therefore ended with a huge surplus of more than 54 million euros despite the heavy investment.





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Spending lots of money is nothing new for Wolfsburg

There is another part to this as well: VfL moving big sums on the transfer market is not something that started only this summer. Last season, Wolfsburg already brought in around 37 million euros through sales, while investing about 68 million euros in new players. The bottom line was therefore a transfer deficit of just under 31 million euros.

Vinicius Souza alone cost around 15 million euros when he moved from Sheffield United. For Mohamed Amoura, who was signed permanently from Union Saint-Gilloise after his previous loan, around 14.75 million euros became due.

Million-euro transfers are nothing new in Wolfsburg. What is new above all is the setting in which they are happening. In the Bundesliga, Wolfsburg competed financially with Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and numerous other clubs who can regularly invest eight-figure sums in individual players. In the 2. Bundesliga, that Wolfsburg business model suddenly meets clubs whose entire transfer budget is in some cases lower than the fee VfL paid for Fabian Reese alone. That is exactly why the same sums feel completely different after relegation.





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How big is the difference between Wolfsburg and all the other clubs in the second division?

Reese, Hornby, Glatzel, Wahl, Rexhbecaj and Wellenreuther all point to a transfer strategy that makes Wolfsburg's plan unmistakable: if possible, their stay in the 2. Bundesliga will last only one year. Nor should one thing be forgotten, players such as Amoura have so far also followed VfL into the second division. According to transfermarkt.de, the Wolves' squad value is 194.15 million euros, which would put VfL ninth in the Bundesliga. In second place in the second division are fellow relegated side FC St. Pauli with 45.93 million euros, around 4.5 times less. To say VfL Wolfsburg are the FC Bayern Munich of the Bundesliga's lower house would be a huge understatement. After all, Bayern's squad at 1.07 billion (!) is not even worth twice as much as RB Leipzig's squad, currently 604 million euros. And BVB are still buying.

Whether Wolfsburg's absurd comparative financial strength actually creates a distortion of competition can only be answered on the pitch once the ball starts rolling. But this transfer window already makes one thing pretty clear: VfL Wolfsburg are financially operating in a different league from a large part of their new competition.