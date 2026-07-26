Pedro Neto is back at the centre of the summer transfer market. New reports have revealed preliminary moves that could take the Chelsea winger to Manchester City. Talks remain in their early stages, but the great admiration Enzo Maresca holds for the player could pave the way for a deal worth up to 80 million euros.

Over the past few days I made numerous calls to verify the reports linking Manchester City to a fresh attempt to sign one of Chelsea's stars, following what I had previously indicated about the club's interest in Enzo Fernandez and Malo Gusto.

The website "CaughtOffside" reported: "Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca is showing genuine interest in signing Pedro Neto, a player he has worked with before and whose potential he knows well."

City are not the only admirers. Liverpool are also monitoring the player's situation, although their interest is so far less serious than City's moves.

Meanwhile, influential figures within Chelsea have floated the idea of selling the Portuguese winger should a suitable offer arrive, with the deal valued in the region of 80 million euros.

Chelsea have kept spending heavily this window, most notably on Morgan Rogers for 117 million pounds sterling. That outlay could force the club to sell players to strike a financial balance.

Neto is not a name Chelsea would part with under normal circumstances. Even so, the management appear open to offers that match their financial valuation of the player.

"Not untouchable"

The website "CaughtOffside" reported: "Pedro Neto is not classified among the players who are impossible to let go within Chelsea, and there have indeed been internal discussions during the recent period regarding his future."

Its report added: "Pedro Neto is not an untouchable player for Chelsea. Some internal discussions have already taken place, and there is preliminary agreement on the possibility of selling him if Manchester City or any other club makes a suitable offer."

The site noted: "The deal's value would be in the region of 80 million euros. Enzo Maresca is still very much an admirer of the player since their time working together at Chelsea, and he will try to bring him to Manchester City if the opportunity arises."

So far the deal has not reached official negotiations. The indicators still confirm preliminary moves that may precede an official enquiry in the coming period.

City are also expected to test Chelsea's stance on both Enzo Fernandez and Malo Gusto, as part of a plan to strengthen the squad.

Which of the three represents a priority for City's management remains unclear, especially as signing all three seems unrealistic. That leaves the club needing to settle their priorities over the coming period.

Savinho and Marmoush's future reinforces the need for a new winger

City's need for a new winger is growing, amid mounting expectations of Savinho's departure this summer.

Uncertainty also surrounds the future of Egypt international Omar Marmoush, who is short of playing opportunities. That opens the door to a possible exit if his situation drags on.

Chelsea do not usually like selling their players to a direct Premier League rival. Yet they have proven in recent years their willingness to complete such deals when the terms are right.

This summer has already seen Andrey Santos move to Manchester United, and Chelsea have previously sold Noni Madueke and Kai Havertz to Arsenal. That flexibility reflects how the management handle offers from domestic rivals.