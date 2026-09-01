Borussia Dortmund's decision-makers have become admirably consistent when transfer rumours start flying. They say nothing. Carsten Cramer, Lars Ricken, Ole Book and Niko Kovac have all stuck rigidly to that line despite plenty of justified attempts from the media to draw them out.

More tends to come out when the subject is players already in the BVB squad. Kovac's press conference ahead of the opening game in the DFB Cup against Oberliga side HEBC Hamburg on Monday spent a few too many spells on the absurd social media reaction to Samuele Inacio's supposedly nasty bottle throw towards the Dortmund crest after his red card against HSV. Even so, the coach said something on two personnel issues that matters not just in the short term from a sporting perspective.

The big question around BVB now is obvious: how do Borussia replace new signing Giannis Konstantelias after his cruciate ligament injury? Kovac, unsurprisingly, refused to comment on a possible signing such as Jadon Sancho. For a while, a permanent deal for Marcel Regula from Polish top-flight club Zaglebie Lubin appeared to be taking shape, but there is now said to be an agreement over a loan move for Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri until the end of the season.

On the question of who could feature in the cup tie and perhaps beyond in the left half-space attacking role, Kovac was more open.

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Replacement for Giannis Konstantelias: who is in the frame at BVB?

Fabio Silva is one option. The striker has had a difficult start to his second season at BVB and still mostly comes off the bench, with no route past Serhou Guirassy, who clearly has Kovac's trust. Just as in the winter transfer window, transfer rumours are circulating around him, this time fuelled in part by Silva's own comments.

"I don't know what will happen. Naturally I want to start more games and help the team. I want to be even more important. If I say anything else, I would be lying. I always tell the truth," Silva recently explained after the lost Super Cup against Bayern Munich (1-2), when he scored Dortmund's only goal.

Saturday brought another setback as he did not get on at all in the 2-0 win against HSV. Silva looked frustrated and irritated afterwards, while sporting director Book all but ruled out the 24-year-old's departure. Ricken said of Silva's complicated situation: "When a player is then not 100 per cent happy, that is part and parcel of football. Ultimately, though, we are a team and everyone can play their part. That is not something you can hold against Fabio at all. We said weeks ago that no player here should have the feeling that they need to leave the club as quickly as possible."

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Niko Kovac on Fabio Silva: "If we change that as well now ..."

You might expect Konstantelias' injury and Inacio's dismissal to improve Silva's chances of starting. Kovac does not see it that way. "We did it from time to time last season as well," he said of Silva's previous appearances in that position, before adding: "Although this season we already have a lot of players in those two half-space positions. If we change that as well now in order to somehow make room for him there too, then it becomes a little difficult."

Kovac then said: "Especially as we would then only have one striker up front. That's why I do believe that he will continue to be the one who forms the strike partnership up front with Serhou, and the others - we have quite a few of them - then play in those so-called half-space positions."

His big issue so far is simple: in his first 10 starts he was nowhere near as convincing as he was in 30 matches as a substitute. In those appearances, the one-cap international stood out for his work rate, commitment and sharp dynamism, often changing the otherwise static nature of BVB's play.

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Carney Chukwuemeka: yet another injured alternative

Ten of Silva's 11 goal involvements for Dortmund have come as a substitute. That now looks likely to continue, unless Kovac is bluffing. Only last week, he spelled out Silva's place in the squad: "He knows his role in the team. Serhou Guirassy is our number one striker. He is the challenger."

No less sobering, though for different reasons, is the situation of another signing from last summer. Carney Chukwuemeka is once again living up fully to his reputation as a player who is constantly injured. He has missed BVB's past three matches.

Once again, vague muscular problems have held him back and the club have not given any more detail. In pre-season the Austria international managed only one and a half halves, and his last appearance came more than three weeks ago.

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What did Niko Kovac say about Carney Chukwuemeka as a Konstantelias replacement?

He would still be an alternative to Konstantelias, according to Kovac. "There are certainly several players who can fill this position - Carney is one of them. Every individual gives this position something, because we cannot say that we have five players who are like Delias. Everyone has their strengths and weaknesses. I see several players there." For the coach, Chukwuemeka has had "his best games in this position and that is where I ultimately see him".

Fitness remains the problem, and for Kovac's football that is non-negotiable: "He has to work on his fitness and get to that point so that he can get Bundesliga minutes." The road still looks long. In his 55 games for BVB so far, Chukwuemeka has averaged 29 minutes on the pitch. He has made the starting line-up only 12 times and completed a full match just once, in the 1-2 defeat at Hoffenheim last April. It was the first time in his career that Chukwuemeka was on the pitch at both kick-off and the final whistle.

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Fabio Silva and Carney Chukwuemeka: €45 million in fees for little return

BVB have invested just under €45 million in Silva and Chukwuemeka, and the return so far has fallen well short. Konstantelias' absence may change the personnel picture, but not Kovac's basic thinking. Silva remains Guirassy's challenger, while Chukwuemeka first needs to get fit.

So the shortage on the left side of attack only looks encouraging for both of them at first glance. Whether that changes any time soon will depend in part on how long Borussia have to improvise in the left half-space role. Kovac is very likely to start with Inacio in the cup and with Maximilian Beier in the league against Hoffenheim at the weekend.

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