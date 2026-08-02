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Christian Guinin

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€30m transfer fee: Bayer Leverkusen apparently find successor for Alejandro Grimaldo

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M. Gutierrez
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Bayer 04 Leverkusen have apparently found what they were looking for in their search for a successor to left-back Alejandro Grimaldo.

According to information from Sky, Grimaldo's compatriot Miguel Gutierrez of Napoli is on the verge of a move to the Werkself.

Leverkusen have reportedly struck a comprehensive agreement with the Italian top-flight club, and the 25-year-old left-back is now set to sign a contract until 30 June 2031.

In return, B04 will pay around €30 million in fees to Naples. Gutierrez is due to undergo his medical with the Bundesliga club on Monday or Tuesday, after which an official announcement is expected promptly.

Miguel Gutierrez NapoliGetty Images

Carles Martinez wants Miguel Gutierrez as Grimaldo's successor

Bayer coach Carles Martinez has identified the 25-year-old as his preferred successor to Grimaldo, who is heading back to his homeland to join Atletico Madrid for around €22 million.

Gutierrez joined Napoli from Girona in 2025 for a fee of €18 million. Last season, he scored one goal and set up another in 36 competitive appearances. His contract still had until 2030 to run.

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Leverkusen have also been linked with KRC Genk's Zakaria El Ouahdi for the right-back position. The 24-year-old was also at the World Cup but made only one appearance for Morocco as back-up to PSG professional Achraf Hakimi, and is said to be on Leverkusen's shortlist. 

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