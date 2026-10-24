€300 million for Michael Olise? Bayern Munich patron Uli Hoeneß makes people sit up and take notice

Michael Olise ranks among the world's best players in the eyes of many football fans and Bayern patron Uli Hoeneß. Hoeneß is relaxed about the French superstar's future.

During the World Cup, rumours repeatedly linked Olise with a possible move to Real Madrid, with talk of a record transfer fee of around €300 million. Hoeneß dismissed it as "all nonsense".

"Michael has a contract with us until 30 June 2029. That's why we're not giving it any thought right now," the 74-year-old told Welt am Sonntag when asked about the possibility of Olise leaving.

While Bayern legend Lothar Matthäus has already warned his former club and urged the bosses to extend Olise's contract immediately, Hoeneß sees no need to rush. "During the season, we'll talk to him about whether he wants to extend his contract. If he doesn't want to yet, we'll just wait and see what happens in 2029. I'm not worried at all".

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A contract extension would almost certainly bring Olise a substantial pay rise, although Hoeneß says the club have yet to consider how much. "I don't see us under any pressure at all. We'll think about that when the time comes," said the honorary president.

What did Uli Hoeneß say about Michael Olise and Lamine Yamal?

In a direct comparison with Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal, Hoeneß clearly rates Olise more highly. "The lad brings us a lot of joy. For me, he is well on his way to becoming the best player in the world," he said enthusiastically.

Olise is "incredibly consistent and, in my eyes, better than Lamine Yamal too. He scores goals, sets them up, is quick, almost the perfect player."