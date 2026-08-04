€120 million for Yan Diomande? Real Madrid apparently go all-in in the transfer poker with RB Leipzig

According to Sky, fresh talks are taking place between the Bundesliga club and Real Madrid as they try to get a deal over the line in the coming hours.

Los Blancos reportedly have the "clear goal" of getting the Ivorian through his medical as quickly as possible and stopping him from travelling to Leipzig's training camp. He is not yet in Austria because of illness.

Leipzig are therefore demanding a transfer fee of €120 million plus bonuses for last season's Bundesliga breakout star. Diomande only arrived in Leipzig in summer 2025 as an unknown name for a surprisingly high fee (€20 million) after just ten competitive appearances for Leganes, then made his breakthrough with 13 goals and ten assists in 36 competitive matches.

Diomande in huge demand after just one Bundesliga season

Major interest in the Ivory Coast international is said to have emerged from numerous top clubs early in the summer. Liverpool, his preferred club Paris Saint-Germain, and even Bayern Munich are all said to have explored a move for the winger. Real Madrid now look set to win the race. Los Blancos also do not seem concerned that the transfer could still have repercussions.

For months, an agent dispute over Diomande has been running in the background. Both the agency Maxidel Management, which handled last summer's move from Leganes to RB Leipzig, and Diomande's new advisers at Roc Nation believe they are in the right. Maxidel Management reportedly still consider themselves to hold the transfer rights to the player despite the change and want a share of the proceeds. If the deal between Real and Leipzig goes through, FIFA are likely to investigate.





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RB sporting director Schäfer makes fun of Fabrizio Romano

Still, it has not gone quite that far yet, as Leipzig sporting managing director Marcel Schäfer told Sky. "I understand that it is a hot topic, but fundamentally I do not want to comment on the talks between two clubs," said Schäfer. "If we have something to announce, we will do so. One or two transfer experts were already describing it as 'done' or 'Here we go' seven or ten days ago. But that is simply not the case. There is a lot involved. It is not that far yet."

Around a week ago, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano had already described the deal as "done", reported an agreement between both clubs worth €100 million and spoken of a medical taking place that same week. That did not happen and still has not happened to this day.

Now, though, the poker over the deal could finally gather momentum.



