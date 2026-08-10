€10 million signing gets harsh reality check and is suddenly in the starting XI for Jong PSV

Big surprise in the Jong PSV starting XI on Monday night. Million-euro signing Yarek Gasiorowski has suddenly been named in Stijn Schaars' side.

The centre-back played the full game against AZ (0-4) in the Johan Cruyff Shield, but he was already missing last weekend for the Eredivisie opener against Fortuna Sittard (2-2).

So Gasiorowski has gone from a first-team starter to the reserves in little more than a week. It looks like a blunt message from Peter Bosz.

For the Fortuna game, Armando Obispo and Ryan Flamingo started together in the middle of defence for the Eindhoven side, but it was far from smooth. Flamingo did get on the scoresheet, yet moments earlier he had made a dreadful error for PSV's first goal conceded.

Still, Gasiorowski's place in the Jong PSV line-up suggests a quick return is not on the cards. Esmir Bajraktarevic also starts after spending the full ninety minutes on the bench against Fortuna.

On Monday night, Jong PSV take on relegated side FC Volendam. They, in contrast, have been hit hard since going down, with Robin van Cruijsen, Kayne van Oevelen, Gibson Yah and loanees Dave Kwakman and Nick Verschuren all leaving.

Jong PSV line-up: Smolenaars; Bassey, Merién, Gasiorowski, Verhulst; Bawuah, Sidibé, Van den Berg, Koller; Bajraktarevic, Kluit

FC Volendam line-up: Steur; Payne, Kleijn, Amevor, Ugwu; Bukala, Huisman, Niemeijer; Doodeman, Veerman, Wolff