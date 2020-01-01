Eto’o and Baffoe mourn loss of former Marseille president Pape Diouf

The former Cameroon and Ghana internationals have expressed their anguish at the demise of the seasoned Senegalese football administrator

Anthony Baffoe has described Pape Diouf as a “pioneer in so many things concerning football” after the former Olympique president succumbed to Covid-19.

Diouf - who served as Marseille president between 2005 and 2009 - died at the age of 68 after contracting the virus.



The Senegalese headed the club for five years before he was succeeded by Jean-Claude Dassier.



Former international and the deputy general secretary of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Baffoe took to Twitter to mourn his exit.

Il a été le pionnier dans tant de choses concernant les affaires du football et la gestion des joueurs venant du Afrique repose toi en paix 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/E7oYZcXQjk — Anthony Baffoe (@AnthonyBaffoe) March 31, 2020

“He was the pioneer in so many things concerning football affairs and player management coming from Africa-rest well Pape Diouf,” he tweeted.and football icon Samuel Eto’o also joined a plethora of former footballer to express their pain after his death.“You take the best of this beautiful continent. Have a good rest boss,” Eto'o posted with a video on Instagram.Diouf's death is the latest blow to a football world that has been on a hiatus thanks to the coronavirus crisis across the globe.