Etebo’s Getafe debut ends in defeat against Badalona
Oghenekaro Etebo came off the bench to make his debut for Getafe in their 2-0 defeat to Badalona in Saturday’s Spanish Cup tie.
The Super Eagles star arrived at Coliseum Alfonso Perez this week on loan from English Championship side Stoke City and was afforded his first game against the Escapulats.
The 24-year-old midfielder replaced David Remeseiro Salgueiro in the 69th minute of the encounter and delivered a decent showing despite his side’s defeat.
69' |0-0| Segundo cambio en el Getafe.@etebo_karo sustituye a Jason#VamosGeta #CopaDelRey— Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) January 11, 2020
Hugo Esteban and Chema Moreno’s late efforts secured victory for Badalona and ended the progress of Jose Bordalas’ men in the competition.
FINAL en el Municipal de Badalona. @CF_Badalona 2-0 @GetafeCF.— Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) January 11, 2020
El Getafe cae en Copa frente al @CF_Badalona#VamosGeta #CopaDelRey pic.twitter.com/UkhNdhZdEq
Etebo will hope to enjoy more minutes of action when Getafe take on Leganes, who are likely to parade his compatriots Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem on January 17.