Real Madrid moved fast for Carlos Espí, wrapping up the deal just hours after Gonzalo García's switch to Fulham. It's a signing that could shake up the squad.

García's exit to the Premier League looked to have opened the door for Endrick. The Brazilian striker seemed set to earn a real role at Los Blancos, the first option to change the tempo of the attack, albeit always behind Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé.

Madrid had other ideas. They preferred to act quickly and land an out-and-out striker at home inside the penalty area, and their choice was Carlos Espí.

The club sealed the deal in a matter of hours, paying 25 million euros to trigger the release clause in his Levante contract. The 21-year-old Spain striker put pen to paper on a five-year deal running until the summer of 2031.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", Endrick's future is in doubt once again. He was already forced out last winter, joining Lyon on loan after failing to feature under Xabi Alonso, a move made to keep his World Cup dream alive.

Rodrygo, Franco Mastantuono, Brahim Díaz and Arda Güler have only ramped up the fight for attacking spots. Endrick has battled constantly to nail down a place in the side, even as a substitute.

Now Real Madrid must weigh up their options with the young Brazilian, whether that means selling him outright or sending him out on loan again.

So far the Royal club haven't recovered the 60 million euros they spent to sign Endrick in 2024. That leaves two routes open: another loan, or a sale that keeps a percentage of his economic rights.