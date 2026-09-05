Manchester City edged past Coventry City on Saturday afternoon and had to work for it. Erling Haaland scored the only goal at the Etihad Stadium: 1-0.

City started sloppily, and Gianluigi Donnarumma nearly turned a back-pass into a disaster. The goalkeeper almost let the ball roll under his foot and into the net, but cleared it just before the line. Soon after, Taiwo Awoniyi had a huge chance, only to lose his one-on-one with Donnarumma.

That jolted City into life. They took control and began to create the chances they needed. Rayan Cherki hit the post first, then the breakthrough finally arrived in the 26th minute. Antoine Semenyo drilled in a cross and Haaland guided his header into the net: 1-0.

Before half-time, Enzo Maresca's side pushed to kill the game. Cherki, debutant Enzo Fernández and Haaland all had chances, but none of them could find the net.

Just before the hour mark, City thought they had the decisive goal, only for Haaland's strike to be ruled out. Enzo Fernández produced a wonderful assist, but the Argentine was in an offside position.

Tension lingered because the gap stayed at one goal. Coventry, who had not yet scored in this competition, even pushed City back towards their own goal. Frank Lampard's side could not make it count, though: the points stayed in Manchester.

After three matches, City remain faultless in the Premier League with nine points. Coventry are still waiting for their first point or goal.