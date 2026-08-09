The KNVB recently made contact with Erik ten Hag. The current technical director of FC Twente confirmed that in conversation with ESPN. But Ten Hag made it clear early on that he was not available.

Does he regret that? "No, we did check in during the preliminary phase, but that was not the case," said Ten Hag. "No, I have no regrets. I chose this job with full conviction and I get an enormous amount of energy from it."

"Especially because of how things are going now. There is still a great deal that needs to happen, because we are only at the beginning of what should become a beautiful journey. So no, I absolutely do not regret that decision."

Right now, Michael Reiziger looks set to succeed Ronald Koeman, who decided not to extend his expiring contract after the disappointing 2026 World Cup. The KNVB have held lengthy talks with Reiziger, putting him 'in pole position'.

That leaves Ten Hag free to focus fully on his work at Twente, where plenty still needs to be done to the squad. The club are working intensively on the arrival of a new forward, 20-year-old Filip Thorvaldsen.

"We would still very much like to sign a right winger, one with pace and who can dribble very well. We have a number of candidates, but he is certainly a good player. We are talking to them and we are talking to the club," Ten Hag said on the matter.

Meanwhile, reporter Hans Kraay junior suggests Twente may already have made a bid of around five million euros, but Ten Hag absolutely does not want to say anything about that. "I do not want to talk about that in any case, those sorts of things must remain internal. But it is clear that he is in demand."