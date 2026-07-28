Joël Drommel is attracting interest from the Eredivisie again. Transfer journalist Mounir Boualin reports that FC Twente have approached PSV for the goalkeeper.

Drommel is behind Matej Kovár and Nick Olij in the pecking order at the Philips Stadion. Last season, the Bussum native went out on loan to Sparta Rotterdam and enjoyed an excellent campaign.

After Kayne van Oevelen and Jeffrey de Lange, Twente director Erik ten Hag has now switched his focus to Drommel. The Tukkers are working hard to bring in competition for goalkeeper Lars Unnerstall.

Boualin says De Lange remains a serious candidate for now, but Olympique Marseille have already rejected two offers from Enschede. Jasper Schendelaar is also seen as an interesting option for Twente, although their preference currently lies with Drommel and De Lange.

Twente have not yet submitted an official bid to PSV, but are reportedly prepared to try to sign the goalkeeper. Boualin adds that Drommel is open to a return to Twente. A move abroad is also one of the serious options for the 29-year-old keeper, who is still under contract in Eindhoven until mid-2027.

Rik Elfrink of the Eindhovens Dagblad has confirmed Boualin's report and adds that Ten Hag spoke with Drommel on Tuesday afternoon. He also says Twente approached the Eindhoven club in the right way. NEC also wanted to sign Drommel, but only on loan.

Speaking earlier on the podcast Transfermind, Boualin said Drommel had played his way onto Feyenoord's radar. According to him, the goalkeeper was on a shortlist at the Rotterdam club, but the Stadionclub have taken no further steps.