Equatorial Guinea's Jade Boho bags brace as Valencia hold Logrono

The Equatoguinean played a vital role for her side as they were held to a draw against their visitors on Wednesday

Jade Boho was on target twice as Logrono were held to a 2-2 draw by in Wednesday's Spanish Primera Iberdrola encounter.

Having failed to celebrate a win in four straight league games, Logrono were desperate to claim their first win against Valencia.

Boho was handed her third start of the season by manager Gerardo Leon and she opened her season account with a brace in the draw.

More teams

Logrono made a disappointing start to the encounter when Carla Bautista blasted past goalkeeper Pamela Tajonar thanks to an assist from Marta Carro after the just one minute.

Logrono, however, finally levelled matters four minutes from the half-time break when Chini Pizarro played through Boho to score.

After the break, Julie Tavlo-Petersson set up Boho to put Leon's team in the lead in the 62nd minute of the match.

On the brink of the end of regulation time, Elle Jansen teed up Asun Martinez to grab an equaliser for Valencia and forced a stalemate at Estadio Nuevo Municipal Las Gaunas.

Article continues below

With her brace, Boho, who played from the start to finish, has scored two goals in four league outings this season for Logrono.

Apart from Boho, compatriot Cote d'Ivoire's Rebecca Elloh was in action for 89 minutes, while compatriot Ida Guehai and 's Grace Asantewaa played the final 44 minutes.

The draw takes Logrono to 15th on the log with two points from five matches and they will be eyeing their first win at Madrid on November 8.