Enzo Fernández’s behaviour has angered Chelsea players… Is he on his way out?

A media report on Thursday revealed the stance of Chelsea players towards their Argentine teammate Enzo Fernández, following his recent links with Real Madrid.

Fernández spoke to influencers, where he was asked where he would prefer to live, to which he replied: “I really love living in Madrid… it reminds me of Buenos Aires.”

The Argentine star, who won the 2022 World Cup, joined Chelsea in January 2023 and has a contract until 2032.

According to The Telegraph, the Argentine’s teammates are angry with him over his recent behaviour. The latest example of this is his public announcement of his intention to leave the club, effectively offering himself to Real Madrid.

Earlier, speaking to ESPN following the team’s exit from the Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, he also cast doubt on his future with Chelsea, saying: “I don’t know. There are still eight games left and the FA Cup. There’s the World Cup, and after that we’ll see.”

Added to all this is the tension in Enzo’s relationship with some of his teammates.

The Telegraph reports that he had a heated verbal altercation with goalkeeper Jorgensen during the Paris Saint-Germain match, and the same thing happened with other players, whom he publicly berated during matches.

Nevertheless, the serious sporting crisis Chelsea are going through, which has also included the announcement of record losses in the history of the Premier League, may push them to accept a deal for Enzo’s transfer this summer.