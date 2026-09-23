Figures from data provider OPTA show Wirtz is among the Premier League's leading players this season in three categories: pressing moments in the opposition half, runs in behind and defence-splitting passes.

He is even the only player in the English top flight to rank among the top ten in all three statistics. For runs in behind (34), he ranks first in the league, while for pressing (181) and defence-splitting passes (16), he sits seventh and eighth.

Those numbers stand out all the more because Wirtz has recently come under a wave of criticism. Liverpool club icon Jamie Carragher, for example, delivered a damning verdict on the German attacking player on his Sky podcast after the Reds' game against AFC Bournemouth last weekend (1-0).

Wirtz had been named in the starting line-up by LFC coach Andoni Iraola against the Cherries, but barely made any noteworthy impact. After 71 minutes, the Spaniard replaced him with youngster Trey Nyoni.

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What criticism was levelled at Florian Wirtz?

Carragher complained afterwards that Wirtz's display had once again been "really poor". "There is simply nothing there. Nothing at all is happening. That was one of the worst performances I have ever seen from him in a Liverpool shirt." The former England defender also expressed concern that the poor performances were not simply down to a dip in form.

"I believe that since his move to Liverpool, Wirtz is not simply out of form. I believe that what we are seeing is exactly what he is. And I started worrying about him around 12 months ago," Carragher continued.

Dietmar Hamann took a similar view. He said that by now "the English have also realised that it looks as if what happened between Liverpool and Wirtz was a big misunderstanding. If it carries on like this, I can imagine that at some point they will pull the plug."

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How many goals and assists has Florian Witz contributed for Liverpool?

The raw numbers do not necessarily help the 23-year-old's case. After integrating ever better into the team towards the end of last season and finally seeming to have settled in, he appears to have hit the same block again in the current campaign.

Across all competitions, Wirtz has played six times so far without scoring and with only a single assist. His overall record for the Reds looks only slightly better: in 55 competitive matches, he has seven goals and 11 assists.

There has also been backing amid the criticism. His former Liverpool team-mate Andy Robertson revealed on the 'Stick to Football' podcast that the club had to cope with the heavy loss of the tragically deceased Diogo Jota immediately after Wirtz's arrival in summer 2025. According to the Scot, that made his integration into the team massively more difficult.

"When I talk about the new signings. They come into a new club whose heart was broken. I felt extremely sorry for these players, because they moved for a lot of money and needed months before they could get used to everything. During that time, none of us cared about football because we lost an important person and friend."

Wirtz moved to Anfield Road from Bayer Leverkusen in summer 2025 for what was then a record fee of 125 million euros. At Liverpool, he is still under contract until 30 June 2030.