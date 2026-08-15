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Loai Mohamed

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Enrique: Torres can play in every position, and I will ask my wife about this matter

Transfers
Luis Enrique
F. Torres
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The Spanish coach praises his new signing and jokes with reporters

Luis Enrique could not hide his delight at Ferran Torres joining Paris Saint-Germain, hailing the deal as a major boost to his attacking options.

PSG confirmed the signing of the Spain forward on Saturday morning, bringing the 65-cap international in from Barcelona. The move helps offset the departure of Gonzalo Ramos, who joined Milan last July.

Torres had been on the club's radar for some time. He finally arrives in the French capital for around 50 million euros.

Enrique: Torres raises the quality of the team

Enrique faced questions about the transfer on the eve of PSG's clash with Lens in the French Champions Cup. The club, he insisted, did not hesitate to pounce.

"I am happy with his arrival," the Spaniard told Foot Mercato. "I believe we now have a better team, as we are always looking for available opportunities to strengthen our ranks."

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PSG

"He is an international player, and we know him well, and he also adapts perfectly because he can play in all positions," he added. "And thanks to his mentality, I think it is important to have this type of player."

Work in the market, meanwhile, goes on. "We continue to work with the president and Luis Campos in the transfer market, and we are looking for ways to improve the team," Enrique said.

Torres trained with his new teammates for the first time on Saturday morning. He is unlikely, though, to make the squad for Sunday's meeting with Lens in the Champions Cup.

Enrique jokes with journalists about the line-up

Elsewhere in the press conference, Enrique refused to give away his starting XI against Lens. PSG are chasing another title just days after lifting the European Super Cup, having beaten Aston Villa 2-1.

Asked whether he would ring the changes, the Spaniard laughed it off. "Will I make changes tomorrow? Do you want me to give some hints to the opponent? I don't know, I have to talk to my wife to find out who will play."

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