Enrique to the rescue again: Ferran Torres leads Paris to escape the Marseille ambush

Paris Saint-Germain ground out a 2-1 win at Olympique Marseille in the fifth round of the French league. The hosts held firm for more than an hour before the Parisians finally settled it.

Marseille came into the game on the back of three straight defeats, yet produced a strong first half. They kept Paris quiet, and the visitors badly lacked a cutting edge in front of goal.

De Lange saved from Nuno Mendes. Ousmane Dembélé fired just over the crossbar.

The 38th minute brought Marseille a precious chance to lead, but Neal Maupay missed from the penalty spot. Moments later Amine Gouiri claimed a penalty of his own after a challenge with Désiré Doué inside the area, though referee François Letexier waved play on.

Marseille kept wasting chances after the break until Paris pounced. Ferran Torres headed home a Désiré Doué cross in the 66th minute, just seven minutes after coming off the bench.

Refusing to fold, Marseille hit back through Ángel Gómez, who beat Pacho to equalise in the 72nd minute. His joy lasted barely two minutes. Marquinhos restored PSG's lead, turning in a Nuno Mendes cross.

Marseille's night grew harder still when Timothy Weah saw red, picking up a second booking for a deliberate foul on Nuno Mendes.

Down to 10 men, the hosts threw everything forward in the closing stages but couldn't find a leveller. Paris Saint-Germain claimed a second straight league win. Marseille slumped to a fourth defeat in a row, despite a spirited display across long spells of the match.