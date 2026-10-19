Luis Enrique has heaped praise on his former club Barcelona ahead of their eagerly awaited meeting at the Parc des Princes in the UEFA Champions League. The Paris Saint-Germain boss hailed the Catalans' clear identity and quality, both individually and collectively, while making no secret of his own side's hunger for victory.

The clash carries extra weight for the Spaniard, who coached Barca before and now prepares to face them for a fourth time in the PSG dugout.

His French side knocked the Catalans out in both legs of last season's Champions League quarter-final, though Barcelona had won the earlier league-phase meeting at the Camp Nou.

Enrique refused to label the fixture an early final, insisting plenty of sides remain capable of lifting the trophy.

"No, because it is the competition that allows us to play these kinds of matches," he said. "We are among the candidates to win it, but there are other teams capable of being crowned champions of this competition."

Next matches PSG Champions League 15:00 BAR

Difficulty of the encounter

Admiration for Barcelona's style poured out of the PSG head coach, who sees similarities between the two teams in identity and character on the pitch.

"I love watching Barcelona, whether as a coach or as a fan," he said. "It is wonderful to see this identity, and I think we are similar, but we have to realise that the match will be difficult, because they have strong players both individually and collectively."

On what he expects from his own players, he added: "I do not expect more from them than that, because we have to overcome all the problems as one team."

Pride in his squad came through clearly too. Enrique pointed to how much his players enjoy the game and how faithfully they stick to the team's identity and character, proof, he feels, of the work he is doing in the French capital.

Stopping Lamine Yamal?

Lamine Yamal poses a serious threat, and with Nuno Mendes reportedly missing, Enrique was asked how to handle the Barcelona star. His answer: no exceptional talent is stopped by one marker alone. It takes the whole team.

"The best way to defend against Lamine is to keep possession of the ball and prevent them from getting it," he said. "And when you face a team with players of this quality, you have to overcome them through the entire team."

Barcelona's weaknesses? The Spaniard reckons no team is perfect, and he backed PSG to rise to the occasion despite the scale of the task ahead.

Praise for Flick

Hansi Flick earned warm words from Enrique, who believes the German fits the Barcelona philosophy of boldness and a relentless pursuit of wins.

"He fits perfectly with the spirit of Barcelona, which is based on boldness and the constant pursuit of winning," he said. "And he is doing his job wonderfully, and the results speak for themselves."

Comparisons between Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi also came up, and Enrique refused to pit the teenager against the man he calls the best player in football history.

"I think Lamine wants to be Lamine, and he is producing very good levels," he said. "As for comparing him with the best player in history, no one will win in that comparison. We will see what happens in the future, but it is better not to make such comparisons."

I am attached to Barcelona, but I want Paris to win

Memories of Barcelona ran deep as Enrique reflected on his years there as a player and six seasons as coach, a bond he says runs far beyond mere sporting rivalry.

"I am a member of the club, I was a player and a coach for six years, and I have a close attachment to Catalonia, my family is Catalan," he said. "In the past I used to find it difficult to face Barcelona, but I have begun to get used to it."

He added: "I always watch Barcelona, it is a club with clear values that I love. It does not resort to violent play, and its players have sportsmanship, but now I am a Paris Saint-Germain fan and I want to win tomorrow. It is the club where I felt my importance, and facing Barcelona always remains something special."

Security tensions in Paris

Turning to the weekend's events in France and the security concerns swirling around the match, Enrique refused to be drawn, insisting he was not the man to comment.

"No, I am not the right person to talk about this matter," he said. "I am here to talk about football, although no one likes violence."

On whether the game could go ahead as normal, he added: "I have my opinion, and it is very clear, but I am not the right person to express it. I am not worried about safety during the match, and I hope it will be held in normal conditions."

Vitinha had tipped PSG, Barcelona and Bayern Munich as the best sides around, and Enrique closed by widening that circle to include a few more contenders.

"If Vitinha says that, then he must be right," the Spaniard said. "But there are other teams, such as Manchester City, Arsenal and Real Madrid. We will see who is really the best in April."