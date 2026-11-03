Luis Enrique has confirmed that Paris Saint-Germain's main objective this season is to retain the UEFA Champions League title for a third successive year. The head coach insists that topping the league phase table and scoring 20 goals in the first four rounds count for little right now.

His remarks followed an emphatic 6-0 demolition of hosts Villarreal, the sides meeting at La Ceramica in the fourth round of the European competition's league phase.

Asked about his team leading the table and racking up such a remarkable scoring rate, Luis Enrique said: "This does not count for anything. There will only be one champion in the final in Madrid, and our goal is to win the title there. In previous seasons, we were crowned champions of the Champions League without finishing the league phase among the top eight."

The PSG boss then turned to his attacking philosophy, explaining that his side refuse to sit back even when games turn difficult. "In football, I have seen teams score three goals in five minutes," he said. "There is no point in trying to defend, you must instead focus on attacking, and had we conceded this number of goals in such a short period, we would have faced the same difficulties that Villarreal faced."

He added, as reported by the official website of the Union of European Football Associations, "UEFA": "This is the approach we try to follow, and if there is one thing the team has shown, it is its ability to be consistent and achieve victories, regardless of the injuries or the stadium we play in."

Winning the ball back close to Villarreal's goal, the Spaniard argued, allowed his players to impose their considerable superiority. "We were greatly superior because we were fortunate enough to win the ball back near their goal," he explained.

Despite the thrashing, Luis Enrique signed off with warm words for the beaten hosts. "Villarreal are a team I really love," he said. "It is a difficult situation, and I feel sorry for them."