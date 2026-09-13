The English media delivered a damning verdict on Ryan Gravenberch after Liverpool's disappointing 0-0 draw against Fulham. Manager Andoni Iraola took the Dutch midfielder off after an hour on Saturday.

So far, Iraola does not see Gravenberch as a regular starter. The former Ajax man came on as a substitute in midweek against Atlético Madrid and, a few days later at home to Fulham, he again failed to complete the full 90 minutes.

The Liverpool Echo gave Gravenberch a 4 for his display against Fulham. ''He did not really know where he was supposed to run and was often bypassed by his team-mates. Gravenberch also looked very slow. A worrying afternoon for him.''

At The Athletic the conclusion was equally bleak. ''In an attempt to provide fresh impetus, Iraola handed Ryan Gravenberch his first start since the opening weekend of the season. The Dutchman - who signed a new six-year contract in March - has, however, still not managed to shake off the malaise that troubled him towards the end of the Arne Slot era'', The Athletic concludes.

English football's verdict on the Dutchman was harsh. ''Gravenberch did not look confident as he shook his head despondently after carelessly losing possession. He completed 24 of his 31 passes (77 per cent) and won four of his seven duels (57 per cent)''.

The Daily Express were also alarmed by Gravenberch. ''He has never really managed to reach the level of the 2024/25 title-winning year again and at times found things very difficult in this match. He was therefore taken off after an hour.''

This season, Gravenberch has played 183 minutes across four Premier League matches. Iraola also gave him 21 minutes against Atlético in the opening match of the Champions League.