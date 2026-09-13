The English media have delivered a harsh verdict on Ryan Gravenberch after Liverpool's disappointing 0-0 draw against Fulham. Manager Andoni Iraola took the Dutch midfielder off after an hour on Saturday.

For now, Iraola does not see Gravenberch as a starter. The former Ajax man came on as a substitute against Atlético Madrid in midweek and, a few days later at home to Fulham, again failed to complete 90 minutes.

The Liverpool Echo gave Gravenberch a 4 for his display against Fulham. ''He did not really know where to run and was often bypassed by his team-mates. Gravenberch also looked very slow. A worrying afternoon for him.''

Meanwhile, The Athletic concluded: ''In an attempt to provide fresh impetus, Iraola handed Ryan Gravenberch his first starting place since the opening weekend of the season. The Dutchman – who signed a new six-year contract in March – has, however, still not managed to shake off the malaise that troubled him towards the end of the Arne Slot era''.

It added: ''Gravenberch did not look confident as he shook his head dejectedly after a clumsy loss of possession. He completed 24 of his 31 passes (77 per cent) and won four of his seven duels (57 per cent)'', ran the harsh verdict on the Dutchman plying his trade in England.

The Daily Express was also alarmed by Gravenberch. ''He has never really reached the level of the 2024/25 title-winning year again and at times found this match very difficult. He was therefore taken off after an hour.''

Across four Premier League matches this season, Gravenberch has played 183 minutes. Iraola also gave him 21 minutes against Atlético in Liverpool's opening Champions League match.