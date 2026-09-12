Jorrel Hato has become the whipping boy in the English media after Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Hull City. The nine-cap Netherlands international made a painful mistake for the Blues' first goal conceded and manager Xabi Alonso took him off at half-time.

After 28 minutes, Hull levelled out of nowhere. Ryan Giles won his duel on the left and sent the ball into the box, where Hato completely misread the situation. Belloumi punished him and fired hard past Martínez for 1-1. That moment is driving the criticism now coming Hato's way.

In the Daily Express, the verdict was damning. “For the first goal, the finger will be pointed straight at the left-back, who misjudged the bounce of a cross,” the paper wrote, calling it a ‘horror show’. “He also offered little in attack and it therefore came as no surprise that he was substituted at half-time.”

The London Evening Standard were no more forgiving and gave Hato a 3 in their player ratings. “He completely misjudged a cross, allowing Hull to score the opener. He had a couple of nice moments in attack, but failed to really make an impression. It was no great surprise that he was substituted at half-time.”

Sports Illustrated also felt Hato struggled, although that seemed to be mainly down to his new position on the pitch. “Was substituted after a difficult first half at left-back, rather than in the left wing-back role in which he has excelled so far this season. He misjudged the bounce for Hull’s equaliser, which was a beginner’s error.”

That difficult display has come at an awkward moment, with Xavi's first Netherlands squad approaching. Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso, though, refused to criticise the Dutchman after the match.

At his press conference, he insisted the change had nothing to do with Hato's mistake. “The substitution was purely tactical,” he explained at the press conference. “We were looking for a player with a different profile, someone who brings variation together with Pep (Chavarria, ed.) and Jorrel, and that was the decision.”