English fans highly critical of Dutchman in the Premier League: 'Get rid of him!'

Kjell Scherpen has come in for heavy criticism in England after Ipswich Town's 0-2 defeat to Liverpool. The 26-year-old goalkeeper was at fault for both of Alexander Isak's goals and has been heavily criticised by both the BBC and supporters of the promoted side.

The BBC gave Scherpen a 4, making them one of his harshest judges. The broadcaster focused particularly on his part in the opening goal, though it also noted that the 26-year-old recovered a little later on with a few decent saves.

Fan account Tractor Boys Talk also did not spare Scherpen, handing him a 4.5. "He made a couple of decent saves, but for both goals the goalkeeping was very weak," was the verdict, with particular criticism aimed at his hesitant attempt for the 0-1 and his positioning for the second goal.

After only a few minutes, things had already gone wrong for the opening goal. Cody Gakpo picked out Isak after a strong run, and the Swede struck powerfully. Scherpen got a touch on the ball but could not keep the shot out as Liverpool took the lead.

Soon after, Scherpen looked unfortunate again. Gakpo sent Isak through with the outside of his foot, and the striker beat his opponent before sliding the ball underneath the Dutchman, who had come a long way off his line: within ten minutes, Ipswich were 0-2 down.

Then it kicked off on X. One supporter wrote: "I defended Scherpen when everyone doubted him, but yesterday was dreadful. I don't think it will be long before Walton is between the sticks." Another fan made it even more painful: "Scherpen woke up today and chose uselessness."

Supporters also picked apart his role in the goals. "That ball cannot go in. It's not easy to get down quickly when you're 2.06 metres tall, but Scherpen had already gone down," one said, while another Ipswich follower stated: "He made two big mistakes, both because he didn't get down quickly enough. With his height, that remains a concern."

Tractor Boys Talk went a step further and believe second-choice Christian Walton should be given a chance between the sticks in the next match. Walton was still Ipswich's first-choice goalkeeper last season. "Get rid of Scherpen," was the verdict.

Still, not everyone is ready to write Scherpen off straight away. Before half-time, the goalkeeper stopped Liverpool extending their lead with saves from efforts by Dominik Szoboszlai, and one fan called for patience: "He didn't play great, but we have to keep supporting him. He made good saves too."