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In an unprecedented move in English football, Premier League clubs have decided to enter the legal battle themselves, with a clear message: we will not leave the board to face Manchester City's sponsors alone.

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English clubs have agreed to pay the Premier League board's legal costs if Manchester City's sponsors decide to sue its members personally.

An unprecedented decision in London

If Manchester City's sponsors take legal action against the board, Premier League clubs will foot the bill.

Club owners and executives voted on the move at a meeting in London on Thursday, their first since the ruling against City in September. One club opposed it, according to sources familiar with the outcome, who spoke to "The Athletic" on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly.

That means Richard Masters, the Premier League's chief executive, will have financial cover if anyone files a lawsuit against him.

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The cover extends to the board's four other members: chair Alison Brittain and three non-executive members, May Fyfield, Dharmash Mistry and Matthew Ryder.

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The vote opened the meeting at the Savoy Hotel in central London. One club objected, but the sources said discussion was limited and nobody explicitly mentioned Manchester City or their sponsors.

According to the sources, the aim is to let the Premier League board conduct its business and make decisions in the interests of the clubs and the league, without fear or favour. Yet Thursday's meeting set no cap on how much each club will contribute.

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City's sponsors threaten legal action

In September, Etihad Airways, the club's long-standing official shirt sponsor and stadium naming rights partner, said it was considering legal action. That came after an independent commission found Manchester City guilty of more than 100 charges relating to breaches of financial rules between 2009 and 2018.

City were said to have artificially inflated their revenues and cut their costs through "disguised funding" schemes, such as "sham" contracts and agreements "concocted" to conceal capital contributions and investment from Abu Dhabi United Group, the club's owners.

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The commission concluded that "the club's conduct clearly demonstrates its intention to circumvent the Premier League rules". In a Premier League statement, Masters said Manchester City had "systematically breached the rules" "for almost a decade".

Etihad Airways hit back in a statement to The Athletic, saying it "categorically rejects any conclusion, finding or insinuation suggesting that the airline was involved in any improper commercial arrangements".

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The airline added that it was "deeply concerned by the manner in which this matter has been publicised" and that "the lack of clarity and transparency, together with the selective disclosure of information, has had damaging effects on Etihad Airways, despite it not being named in the published decision".

It went on: "Etihad Airways will consult the appropriate legal advisers on the legal options and avenues available to protect its interests."

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Etisalat, another Manchester City sponsor, has signalled it could follow suit. In a statement to the London-based Times on 16 November, a company spokesperson said: "Emirates Telecommunications Company Etisalat considers the findings published by the Premier League, in relation to Etisalat, to be entirely false and offensive."

The statement continued: "Etisalat is seriously considering all options regarding its rights and the legal remedies available in this matter."

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City appeal, and an irony that sparks debate

Manchester City have appealed against the ruling, which could see them relegated to a lower division. They also maintain their innocence and strongly dispute the findings. The proceedings are still ongoing.

And here's the irony. If Manchester City remain a Premier League club and their sponsors sue Masters and the rest of the board, City would have to chip in towards those costs.

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Elsewhere at the meeting, chief refereeing officer Howard Webb gave an update on officiating. Clubs also discussed the ongoing talks over an agreement with the English Football League, but held no vote on it.