England squad: West Ham star Bowen earns first call-up as Maguire & Trippier also in but no Rashford or Sancho

West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen has been handed a maiden call-up to the England national team, with Gareth Southgate confirming his squad for the start of the UEFA Nation's League group stage.

The Three Lions are due to face Hungary on June 4, before staying out on the road to take on old adversaries Germany on June 7.

They return home to take in two games at Molineux against Italy and Hungary on June 11 and 14 respectively, with the first of those fixtures – a reunion with the winners of Euro 2020 – set to take place behind closed doors as a result of UEFA-imposed sanctions.

England squad in full

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Wolves), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), James Justin (Leicester), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Roma), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).

Who is in the latest England squad?

Hammers star Bowen is rewarded with a first senior call-up after being one of the standout players in the 2021-22 Premier League season, as he helped to secure a seventh-place finish in east London and qualification for the Europa Conference League.

The 25-year-old recorded 12 goals and 10 assists in 36 games, while also shining during a run to the semi-finals of the Europa League.

He is joined in Southgate’s latest selection by Newcastle full-back Kieran Trippier, who has recovered from a broken metatarsal in order to come back into contention for game time with club and country.

Harry Maguire gets the nod again despite the Manchester United defender struggling with fitness issues of his own towards the end of a disappointing domestic season for the Red Devils.

Fikayo Tomori will be hoping to figure alongside or instead of Maguire at centre-half for England as he rejoins the camp on the back of a Serie A title triumph at AC Milan.

Premier League champions Manchester City are well represented once again, with Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling all arriving on a high from the Etihad Stadium.

Who missed out on the latest England squad?

While there is plenty of superstar pedigree in England’s latest squad, a number of big names are missing.

United’s well-documented struggles for consistency continue to cost Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho dear, with there no place in Southgate’s plans for the Red Devils duo.

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings also misses out, as does Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

Aston Villa frontman Ollie Watkins has slipped back behind in-form Roma striker Tammy Abraham in the attacking pecking order, while Arsenal playmaker Emile Smith Rowe – who is nursing a knock - faces a fight to earn a recall in a well-stocked creativity department as the countdown to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar continues.

