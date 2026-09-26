The Barcelona attacking star gave the world champions the lead at Wembley in just the second minute. According to data provider Opta, it was the earliest goal England had conceded at the famous national stadium in almost 70 years.

Across their entire international history, England have only twice conceded earlier at Wembley: Hungary scored in the first minute in 1953, and Scotland matched that in 1957, 69 years ago.

Yamal's early goal came from a serious lapse in concentration by England centre-back Marc Guehi (Manchester City). Playing as the last man, he carelessly lost the ball to the Barca star. Yamal then drove into the box and, despite Guehi's pressure, coolly slotted past England keeper James Trafford to put Spain ahead.

England responded well but still gave the visitors several more good chances, the best of which Ferran Torres wasted in the 27th minute. Then the Three Lions struck quickly. Anthony Gordon levelled in the 36th minute before Bayern star Harry Kane put England 2-1 up by the break in the 40th minute.

What happened with Harry Kane's penalty?

A controversial penalty decision after a VAR intervention in England's favour then gave Kane the chance to score the hosts' third a few minutes after the restart. Usually such a reliable taker, he hit the bar with his effort after slipping as he shot.

That kept England's narrow lead intact, but it disappeared on the hour when substitute Alex Baena, only just on the pitch, made it 2-2 from Dani Olmo's set-up. Around a quarter of an hour later, Spain turned it around again, with fellow substitute Mikel Oyarzabal delicately lifting the ball over keeper Trafford for the final 3-2 scoreline.

How has Lamine Yamal started the new season at Barcelona?

At club level, Yamal's lightning start carried on his outstanding opening to the season. In eight competitive appearances for Barcelona so far, the 19-year-old has already managed eight goals and six assists in 2026/27. For Spain, meanwhile, it was his eighth goal in his 34th international.

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La Furia Roja now have a clear target: to emulate the previous golden generation of Xavi, Andres Iniesta and company, who won three major tournaments in a row between 2008 and 2012 (Euro 2008, World Cup 2010, Euro 2012). After winning Euro 2024 and the World Cup in 2026, Yamal and company could repeat that feat at the next European Championship, which will take place in Great Britain and Ireland in 2028.