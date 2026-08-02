Roma want to sign Brazilian Real Madrid striker Endrick this summer to bolster their attack.

According to "La Gazzetta dello Sport", the Italian side are chasing a loan deal with an option to buy, and Endrick is their prime target.

Roma officials have already travelled to Madrid to discuss the move during the current window.

Real Madrid, though, are not open to talks so far. That's despite Endrick playing little part in the plans of Los Blancos coach Jose Mourinho.

His goal in Saturday's friendly against Fiorentina won't be enough on its own. Mourinho will assess the striker over the coming days, and Roma stand ready to pounce should Real decide to let him go.