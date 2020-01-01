Ending Ligue 1 season ‘the best solution’ – Montpellier's Delort

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced that no big sporting activities, including football, will be played in the country before September

forward Andy Delort said he supports the French government's decision to suspend professional football in the country until September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced that 'no big sporting affairs can occur before September' due to the virus that has left the country under lockdown.

was initially suspended on March 13 following the outbreak of Covid-19 in and it will no longer resume to complete the 2019-20 season.

Delort, who is Montpellier's leading scorer this campaign with nine goals in 26 games this game, welcomes the decision with Covid-19 cases still reported daily in France.

“I think it makes sense, it's the best solution. As we can see, there are still cases [of coronavirus],” Delort told RMC Sport.

“It’s way too dangerous to be attacked right away so it's a wise decision. For me, it is certain that we should not resume.

“Not just us, for our families, our loved ones.”

PSG sit at the summit of table with a 12-point gap ahead of and third-placed , but no official announcement has been made about the league authority with regards to who will be crowned champions.

The international gave his view on how the 2019-20 season should end with Montpellier placed eighth on the league table after 28 matches while some teams have an outstanding fixture.

“In addition, they will freeze the calendar on the 27th day so it's good," he added.

"More seriously, it would make sense even if it suits me. The 28th day was not over, so we have to stop the championship on the 27th day."