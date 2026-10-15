End of the wait: Al-Hilal star knocks on the door of a return after 205 days out

Al Hilal's fans can breathe again. Right-back Hamad Al Yami is closing in on a return to competitive action after a long, gruelling treatment programme that kept him off the pitch for more than half a year.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that Al Yami has hit full fitness in line with the rehabilitation programme he has worked through, leaving the technical and medical staff to decide when he features again.

That comes after roughly 205 days out. Al Yami suffered a serious knee injury against Al Taawoun in the tenth round of last season's league and needed delicate surgery on the "kneecap" last March.

Supporters got their first real dose of optimism on Monday, when Al Hilal's official account on the "X" platform posted footage of Al Yami joining in part of the team's group training. The message was clear: he is through the critical stages of rehabilitation and the medical staff like what they are seeing.

Next matches HIL Saudi Pro League 14:00 ALH

Squad-wise, the players report back tomorrow, Friday, evening after the break handed out by Italian coach Simone Inzaghi and his technical staff. They travelled home by road from Doha, where they banked a valuable 2-0 win over Qatar's Al Sadd in the second round of the AFC Champions League Elite.





Inzaghi could now have Al Yami among his options for Monday's tenth-round trip to the "Kingdom Arena" against Al Hazem, with Al Hilal sitting top of the table on 21 points.

The Saudi Pro League had already pushed Al Hilal's ninth-round meeting with Al Riyadh back to 19 December.



