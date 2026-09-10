Real Madrid may have beaten Inter Milan in the Champions League, but the storm of doubts refuses to die down around the club. Amid all the noise, journalist Javier Herraiz, who is close to the club, has stepped in to settle the biggest debate inside the dressing room. The famous dispute between Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde, he confirms, is completely over.

Speaking in a striking interview with Spain's "SER Deportivos" radio, Herraiz laid out the real state of the relationship between the two midfield stars. He denied that the row that erupted last season is the reason they have not been playing together.

The Spanish journalist said: "I asked about the nature of their personal relationship and they told me it is good. Someone close to the team told me they are not close friends, but they have got past the dispute definitively. They are professional and mature players and there will not be any problems."

He added: "I have been informed by well-placed sources that they have resolved the dispute, and I believe we will see them play together again, even though this is not the usual situation at the moment."

His remarks matched exactly what coach Jose Mourinho said when quizzed on the subject. The Portuguese, in turn, confirmed the page had been turned.

Fallout from the Inter win and the Rayo test

Real Madrid are still living with the fallout from Tuesday's Champions League clash with Inter Milan. They got the win, but the Italian side's grip on the ball drew jeers from the Bernabeu crowd and fresh doubts about the team's performance.

Herraiz weighed in on that: "There is a lot of debate around Real Madrid, but in the end they won the match. It was not a disaster as some portray it. Even Vinicius gave his all and won the ball back nine times, perhaps not at his best and he should play 60 minutes instead of 90, but that is a decision that comes down to Mourinho."

Next Saturday against Rayo Vallecano hands the team a chance to make amends with its fans. The irony is that this time Mourinho will not have to reinvent his midfield. Valverde will anchor it as a key pillar, alongside either Arda Guler or new arrival Bernardo Silva. Herraiz said: "The team will feel that."

Mourinho is due to clear all this up at his press conference on Friday. Unusually, it will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu rather than Valdebebas, thanks to the sports city's proximity to the "Madring" circuit set aside for Formula 1 races.

Who will be Valverde's real partner?

The dispute may be over, but the signs point to the Tchouameni-Valverde partnership not being the primary one this season. The reasons are purely technical, not personal.

According to Herraiz, the role the Frenchman occupies now will eventually pass to Bernardo Silva, and then to Turkey's Arda Guler. Guler plays in an advanced position at present but is tipped to drop back gradually into a holding role.

Herraiz reached for two of the club's legends to explain the shift: "That happened with Luka Modric, who used to play in a very advanced position and then dropped back, and even with Toni Kroos, who joined from Bayern Munich as an attacking midfielder and ended up as part of a double pivot."

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He concluded: "Both of them led Real Madrid to three consecutive Champions League titles. Some said at the time that they could not play together because they were too old. My goodness, I want one of them now."