Vinicius Junior's Real Madrid career has reached a crossroads. The Spanish giants have made clear they are prepared to sell the Brazilian star if talks over his expiring contract collapse.

Sources close to the matter told ESPN that Real Madrid's board will not improve their latest renewal offer. The final decision now rests with the player himself: accept the terms on the table or find a new club.

Just one year remains on the 26-year-old's deal, leaving Madrid with limited room to manoeuvre. Vinicius returns to the Valdebebas training centre next Monday to begin preparations for the new season.

Arsenal are watching closely, according to those same sources, and believe they would hold a strong hand in any negotiations should the winger decide to leave. A source close to the player, however, denied any direct contact with the Premier League champions.

Talks between the two sides have been stalled for months. Vinicius has shown no urgency to commit, and no date has been fixed for a fresh meeting between the board and his representatives.

His discontent was plain to see last season under former coach Xabi Alonso, especially after he was hauled off in the Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu. The mood soured further as Madrid failed to land a major trophy for the second campaign running.

Vinicius has grown into one of the biggest names in world football since arriving from Brazil in 2018. He has scored in two Champions League finals and finished runner-up for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.