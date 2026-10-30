Interim head coach Aaron Danks said at a press conference on Friday that Saturday's (18.30) match against Borussia Dortmund comes "unfortunately a little too soon" for Neuer. "He still has a bit of pain in his foot. He's taking it day by day." Jonas Urbig (23) will deputise for the 40-year-old first-choice goalkeeper in the Munich goal for the third consecutive match and the seventh time overall this season.

Kimmich, meanwhile, could return to the squad. The 31-year-old midfield strategist missed the last three matches following the unexpected death of his father, but has returned to the training ground on Säbener Straße. "Jo has completed two individual sessions. He'll take part in his first team training session today," Danks explained. "After that, we'll talk and see how he gets through it."

Bayern Munich: Who else is definitely out besides Manuel Neuer?

After speaking with Kimmich, board member for sport Max Eberl said: "Life is different for him now. There's no point pretending otherwise. When that happens in the family, life changes. We'll give him all the support he needs. We live that; we don't just talk about it. When Jo settles into his new routine and feels ready, I'm fairly sure the coaching staff will discuss with Jo whether tomorrow is the right time."

Head coach Vincent Kompany remains absent as he recovers from irritation of the meninges. His stand-in Danks said discussions with Kompany about sporting matters are on hold until his return, possibly after the international break in mid-November. Besides Kompany and Neuer, Bayern Munich will also definitely be without the injured Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz and Bara Ndiaye against Borussia Dortmund.