En-Nesyri scores as Sevilla dump AS Roma out of Europa League

The Morocco international was among the goal scorers as the Spanish topflight side silenced the Italians to reach the competition’s last eight

Youssef En-Nesyri was on target as defeated AS 2-0 in Thursday’s encounter.

The Round of 16 clash was staged at the MSV Arena in Duisburg after the tie was cut down to one leg by Uefa.



Julen Lopetegui’s men dominated the game from start to finish and deservedly got the much-needed triumph to scale through to the quarter-final ahead of the Italians who were reduced to ten men in the 90th minute.

Three minutes into the game, Sevilla had the first chance but En-Nesyri’s low strike towards goal from the edge of the box was comfortable saved by goalkeeper Pau Lopez.

Los Nervionenses took the lead after 22 minutes through Sergio Reguilon who profited from an assist from Ever Banega. The Argentine picked out Reguilon who darted through the Italians’ defence before firing past Lopez after beating two of his markers.

A minute before the halftime break, En-Nesyri increased the advantage of Lopetegui’s side. Fernando released Lucas Ocampos down the right flank, and he skipped past the challenge of Roger Ibanez before sending a low ball across the face of goal for the run of En-Nesyri.

With Lopez stranded out of his net, the international made no mistake directing his effort first time over the line.



No goals were scored in the second-half with the major incident Gianluca Mancini’s dismissal in the closing stages after VAR confirmed he used his arm with violent intent on De Jong.

Thanks to this result, the Spanish elite division outfit have reached the Europa League last eight and will face Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers who silenced Greek outfit Olympiacos.

After an impressive showing, En-Nesyri was replaced in the 90th minute by Luuk de Jong, while his compatriot Yassine Bounou held sway in goal for the Spanish elite division side.

Guinea international Amadou Diawara was handed a starter's role by manager Paulo Fonseca, however, he was replaced in the 57th minute by Carles Perez.