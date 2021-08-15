En-Nesyri scores and assists as Sevilla thump Rayo Vallecano

The Morocco international continued from where he left off last campaign with his contributions in front of goal on Sunday

Youssef En-Nesyri provided an assist and scored a goal as Sevilla cruised to a 3-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano in their La Liga opener on Sunday.

The Morocco international enjoyed his best goalscoring record in the Spanish top-flight last season with 18 goals for Julen Lopetegui's side who finished fourth in the league table.

He has instantly formed a partnership with his compatriot Oussama Idrissi who returned to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in June after his loan spell at Ajax in the second half of the 2020-21 season.

Idrissi won a penalty for Sevilla in the 16th minute after he was brought down by goalkeeper Luca Zidane and En-Nesyri stepped forward to convert.

Zidane was consequently shown a straight red card for the foul and Rayo Vallecano were forced to take off Oscar Trejo for goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

Sevilla held on to the lead for the first 45 minutes and Idrissi was replaced by Erik Lamela before the start of the second half.

Lamela went on to double the hosts' lead in the 55th minute and he later made it 3-0 after benefitting from En-Nesyri's assist.