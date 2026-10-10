Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri stole the spotlight in the Al-Hilal Clásico on Saturday evening, the Al-Ittihad striker thumping a stunning goal past his compatriot Yassine Bounou in the eighth round of the Saudi Roshn League. According to statistics specialists Opta, it was a historic strike.

The goal arrived in the 22nd minute. En-Nesyri pounced on a superb pass from teammate Marwan Al-Sahafi before unleashing a rocket into the net, a moment that captured the Moroccan's precision and his knack for seizing chances in the biggest clashes.

Opta report that En-Nesyri's effort is the first Al-Ittihad have scored against Al-Hilal from outside the box in the Saudi Pro League since Saud Abdulhamid struck in April 2021. The Moroccan striker has stamped his name on the record books of this fierce rivalry.

Read also: Video: En-Nesyri's rocket catches Bounou off guard, and a Moroccan embrace at the Clásico

That statistic was not where the significance ended. En-Nesyri became the fifth Moroccan to beat Bounou in the Saudi Pro League, joining compatriots Abderrazak Hamdallah, Karim El Berkaoui, Mourad Batna and Romain Saïss on the list.

Both men know each other well from the Morocco national team, where they share a special bond. For 90 minutes, though, they were rivals, and the Al-Ittihad striker caught the Al-Hilal goalkeeper cold with a powerful shot he could not keep out.

The goal did more than hand Al-Ittihad the edge in one of the round's standout fixtures. It ended a wait of more than five years for an Al-Ittihad strike from outside the box against Al-Hilal, and it added En-Nesyri's name to a select list of Moroccans who have found a way past Bounou in the Saudi Pro League.







